Moonspell, Swallow The Sun and Witherfall Tour Canceled

Tour poster

Moonspell have announced that they have been forced to cancel their North American Tour that was to also feature Swallow The Sun and Witherfall, due to "unsolvable logistic and transportation problems".

The band shared the following update, "Dear North American fans. "We have no other option than to cancel our American Fullmoon tour with Swallow The Sun and Witherfall that would start August 25th in NY and end September 19th in Boston.

"Unsolvable logistic and transportation problems are the cause behind this cancellation. Together with our agency, Moonspell and STS management tried all the options available but we have no other solution than cancelling.

"We thank you for your understanding and apologize for all the trouble caused. We are already working on a North American tour for 2023. Will keep you posted.

"Please contact your ticket provider for reimbursements. See you under better circumstances, under the spell!"

