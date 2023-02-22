Moonspell Announce American Full Moon 30th Anniversary Tour

Moonspell have announced the new dates for their American Full Moon 30th Anniversary tour that will find the band playing shows across the U.S. and Canada spring.
The trek will feature direct support from Eleine. Oceans of Slumber and Vintersea will be joining the tour as additional support on select dates. It will all kick off on April 29th in Brooklyn.
Frontman Fernando Ribeiro had this to say, "Touring North America and Canada made us a stronger band on stage and we've learnt a lot about music, fans and hard-work overseas.
"We see this 30 years tour as an opportunity to repay all the amazing fans over there who don't get to see enough of us or hear enough of our music. We're so proud we could bounce back from hardship and book this tour alongside the amazingly beautiful bands Eleine, Oceans of Slumber and Vintersea and can't wait see you, under the spell!!!"
4/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch
4/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts
5/1 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
5/2 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
5/3 - Orlando, FL @ Conduit
5/5 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar*
5/7 - Dallas, TX @ Trees*
5/8 - Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewing*
5/9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live*
5/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720*
5/11 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick*
5/12 - San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge*
5/13 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom*
5/14 - Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt*
5/16 - Denver, Co @ Oriental Theater
5/17 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
5/18 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge #
5/19 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere's #
5/20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground #
5/21 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus #
5/22 - Quebec, QC @ Source De La Martiniere #
5/25 - Boston, MA @ Sonia #
*- w/ Vintersea
#- No Oceans of Slumbers
