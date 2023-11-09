Moonspell Announce Symphonic Arena Show

(ALL NOIR) Moonspell have announced to team up with the prestigious orchestra Sinfonietta de Lisboa for their first-ever symphonic show headlining the biggest live arena in Portugal, the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal's capitol city.
Fernando Ribeiro, vocalist, comments: "We had to wait long and hard, but the time is now, that we get our songs the true symphonic makeover with 45 musicians on stage, rocking to our legacy! It's going to be as epic as it gets!"
The band will revisit their classics and their bombastic album 1755, bringing together the power of Heavy Metal and Classical music in a one-off, exclusive show, no MOONSPELL fan, anywhere in the world, can afford to lose!
MOONSPELL invites their fans to support them on their biggest adventure so far: This is a great chance to visit beautiful Portugal and witness MOONSPELL reaching their peak after more than 30 years together as a band.
