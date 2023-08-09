Moonspell Celebrating 20th Anniversary Of 'The Antidote'

Album art

Moonspell have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album, "The Antidote", with a special reissue via Napalm Records on September 29th.

Freeman Promotions sent over these details: Originally released by Century Media back in 2003, 'The Antidote' is yet another MOONSPELL album that drifted off the paths of the trendy symphonic metal that dominated the scene at the time. It's a record that laughed at the softening powers in power metal that began poisoning the scene 20 years ago. Thus... it has been, again, misunderstood by the fans and the press alike.

That didn't stop 'The Antidote' from becoming a long ago out of print, sold-out record and an unnamed classic in its own right. To properly celebrate its two decades of life, 'The Antidote' will be re-released via Napalm Records on September 29, 2023, under exclusive licensing from Century Media! Exactly 20 years after its original release, Moonspell will once again bring you the fear and the intimidation of an album inspired by what we dread: our darkest dreams and bleak crossroads. It's a tribal, ritualistic album, devoid of the plastic, business-like beauty of what became gothic metal along the way.

An album that scares the hell out of you and wraps you in the truth of darkness.

An album that is also a book by Jose Luis Peixoto, one of Portugal's most celebrated authors, and that opens traps beneath your feet and holes within your mind - a work that is not for the faint of heart.

Here's your second chance to own it and to claim the consternation inside of you. 'The Antidote', in its cup, is yours to take - if only you could dare...

'The Antidote' will be available as CD Digipak, LP Gatefold Vinyl editions and a highly collectable, limited Deluxe Earbook on September 29th

Related Stories

Liv Kristine Reveals New Video Featuring Moonspell Frontman

Moonspell Announce American Full Moon 30th Anniversary Tour

Moonspell, Swallow The Sun and Witherfall Tour Canceled

Moonspell Launching First North American Tour In 5 Years

More Moonspell News