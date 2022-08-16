Whitesnake Stream 'Sweet Lady Luck' 2022 Remix

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a 2022 remix of their 1989 track, "Sweet Lady Luck", from their new remixed and remastered "Greatest Hits" collection.

The rarity from "Slip Of The Tongue" first surfaced as the B-Side of the album's 12" single, "The Deeper The Love/Judgment Day", before it was included in a 20th anniversary reissue of the set in 2009.

The "Greatest Hits" collection primarily features material from three studio records: 1984's "Slide It In", 1987's self-titled album and "Slip Of The Tongue", as well as featuring other deep cuts and rarities.

The 2022 project contains updated versions of classic tracks like "Still Of The Night," "Here I Go Again," and "Is This Love."

Whitesnake recently pulled out of an upcoming North American tour with the Scorpions while singer David Coverdale continues to deal with a "persistent upper respiratory infection." Read more and stream the 2022 remix of the song here.

