.

Singled Out: It's Karma It's Cool's A Gentle Reminder

Keavin Wiggins | 08-16-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

It's Karma It's Cool Single art
Single art

UK rockers It's Karma It's Cool just released a video for their new single, "A Gentle Reminder" (which features Peter Holsapple of REM, The dB's fame), and to celebrate we asked James to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

We wanted to write a new-wave, post-punk kind of thing, power pop with bite! An It's Karma It's Cool self-help manual within a song; several gentle reminders that guarantee you a more fulfilling, stress-free life. Or something like that. Be all that you are and nothing less.

Sometimes, the best songs you'll write are the ones that arrive seemingly written for you, 'A Gentle Reminder' was one of those. It came together almost instantly in the studio; I had some lyric ideas, Martyn had a guitar part, the two just fit together, we didn't have to work on it too much, it was just there, ready to go.

To have the legendary Peter Holsapple (REM, The dB's) play keyboards on the track, just brought it all to life. We've been fans of Peter's for along time, and to have him onboard as honorary 5th member of IKIC is the kind of thing bands like ours dream of.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

[an error occurred while processing this directive]

News > It's Karma It's Cool

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Wanted American Idol Like TV Show To Find New Lineup- Machine Gun Kelly Ends Tour By Rocking Hometown Stadium- more

New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Having Surgery For New Tumor- Five Finger Death Punch And Brantley Gilbert Tour- Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett Dead At 62- more

Queen of England Called On To Honor Black Sabbath- Sleeping With Sirens Unleash Two New Songs- Aerosmith- more

Megadeth 'Soldier On!' With New Single- Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Nothing More- more

Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite At South Park Concert- 25 Foot Ozzy Osbourne Goes On Tour- Rage Against The Machine Cancel Dates- more

advertisement
Reviews

Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)

Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour

5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World

Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More

Latest News

KISS Wanted American Idol Like TV Show To Find New Lineup

Machine Gun Kelly Ends Tour By Rocking Hometown Stadium

The Ghost Inside Recruit Hatebreed, We Came As Romans For Rebirthday Bash

Clutch Deliver Slaughter Beach Video

Alexisonfire Share 'Mistaken Information' Video

Oceano Return With 'Mass Produced 'Video

The Cult To Rock Greek Theatre As Under The Midnight Sun Arrives

Silverstein And The Amity Affliction Gearing Up For Tour