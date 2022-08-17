Singled Out: It's Karma It's Cool's A Gentle Reminder

UK rockers It's Karma It's Cool just released a video for their new single, "A Gentle Reminder" (which features Peter Holsapple of REM, The dB's fame), and to celebrate we asked James to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
We wanted to write a new-wave, post-punk kind of thing, power pop with bite! An It's Karma It's Cool self-help manual within a song; several gentle reminders that guarantee you a more fulfilling, stress-free life. Or something like that. Be all that you are and nothing less.
Sometimes, the best songs you'll write are the ones that arrive seemingly written for you, 'A Gentle Reminder' was one of those. It came together almost instantly in the studio; I had some lyric ideas, Martyn had a guitar part, the two just fit together, we didn't have to work on it too much, it was just there, ready to go.
To have the legendary Peter Holsapple (REM, The dB's) play keyboards on the track, just brought it all to life. We've been fans of Peter's for along time, and to have him onboard as honorary 5th member of IKIC is the kind of thing bands like ours dream of.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
[an error occurred while processing this directive]
KISS Wanted American Idol Like TV Show To Find New Lineup- Machine Gun Kelly Ends Tour By Rocking Hometown Stadium- more
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Having Surgery For New Tumor- Five Finger Death Punch And Brantley Gilbert Tour- Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett Dead At 62- more
Queen of England Called On To Honor Black Sabbath- Sleeping With Sirens Unleash Two New Songs- Aerosmith- more
Megadeth 'Soldier On!' With New Single- Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Nothing More- more
Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite At South Park Concert- 25 Foot Ozzy Osbourne Goes On Tour- Rage Against The Machine Cancel Dates- more
Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)
Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More
KISS Wanted American Idol Like TV Show To Find New Lineup
Machine Gun Kelly Ends Tour By Rocking Hometown Stadium
The Ghost Inside Recruit Hatebreed, We Came As Romans For Rebirthday Bash
Clutch Deliver Slaughter Beach Video
Alexisonfire Share 'Mistaken Information' Video
Oceano Return With 'Mass Produced 'Video
The Cult To Rock Greek Theatre As Under The Midnight Sun Arrives
Silverstein And The Amity Affliction Gearing Up For Tour