Singled Out: It's Karma It's Cool's Old Dogs

Old Dogs cover art

It's Karma It's Cool just delivered their latest single and music video called "Old Dogs", and to celebrate we asked James Styring to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

We wanted to write a song with a T. Rex, Mott The Hoople kind of vibe; an early 70's influenced big Glam Rock song, but with an IKIC twist. Martyn had been listening to a lot of early Bowie, so you can hear that Mick Ronson influence in his guitar playing. Mikey has a great ear, always finding the most melodic bass parts to lock in with Danny, who holds it all together with those stomping drums, the heartbeat of the whole thing.

I didn't want the lyrics to be too specific, I always try and write words that are open to interpretation. But I knew it needed an uplifting, almost anthemic feel to match the music, so I made it something that would work well live and bring everyone together at the end of a show. It really is a set closer, there's nowhere left to go after this song.

We worked to build a sense of growing drama throughout the track, introducing the strings and orchestra into the final choruses, and we were lucky enough to get Steven Haddock back on board, to make the fantastic, accompanying psychedelic video (he'd previously done our 'Bubblegum Monsters video).

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

