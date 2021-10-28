It's Karma It's Cool Share 'She Slept With The Radio On' Video

It's Karma It's Cool are released video for their brand new single "She Slept With The Radio On", which comes from their forthcoming sophomore album, "Homesick For Our Future Destinations" (out Nov. 5th)
Frontman James Styring had this to say, "music has a unique ability to leaven itself with memories both joyous and bittersweet for the person listening; 'She Slept With The Radio On' is an exploration of how a song can take you back to a different time and place while your feet remain standing in the present."
They describe the track as "Reminiscent of wistful classics like 'Man On The Moon' by REM, 'She Slept With The Radio On' talks of a time past which evokes Elvis and Graceland and that fresh 50s American dream that beamed out of an innocent post war generation's radio airwaves and TV sets." Watch the video below:
It's Karma It's Cool Deliver 'Coffee Cup Circles'
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Diary Of A Madman' For 40th Anniversary- Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour- 'Motley Crue- more
Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more
Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more
Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Gojira Get Animated For 'Sphinx' Video
Korn Offshoot Breaking In A Sequence Release New Song 'Twine'
Gost And True Body Announce U.S. Winter Tour
Ed Sheeran Giving Fans First Listen To New Album
Don Broco Deliver 'Bruce Willis' Video
Beginners And Matias Mora Get 'Gnarly' With New Single
Like Moths To Flames Share 'Views From Halfway Down'