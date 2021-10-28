It's Karma It's Cool Share 'She Slept With The Radio On' Video

It's Karma It's Cool are released video for their brand new single "She Slept With The Radio On", which comes from their forthcoming sophomore album, "Homesick For Our Future Destinations" (out Nov. 5th)



Frontman James Styring had this to say, "music has a unique ability to leaven itself with memories both joyous and bittersweet for the person listening; 'She Slept With The Radio On' is an exploration of how a song can take you back to a different time and place while your feet remain standing in the present."



They describe the track as "Reminiscent of wistful classics like 'Man On The Moon' by REM, 'She Slept With The Radio On' talks of a time past which evokes Elvis and Graceland and that fresh 50s American dream that beamed out of an innocent post war generation's radio airwaves and TV sets." Watch the video below:

