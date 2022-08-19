.

Whitesnake Stream 'Crying In The Rain' 2022 Remix

Bruce Henne | 08-19-2022

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a 2022 remix of "Crying In The Rain", from their remastered "Greatest Hits" collection. The song first surfaced on the band's 1982 set, "Saints & Sinners", before being re-recorded for their 1987 self-titled album.

The "Greatest Hits" collection primarily features material from three studio records: 1984's "Slide It In", 1987's self-titled album and "Slip Of The Tongue", as well as featuring other deep cuts and rarities.

"Greatest Hits" is now available on digital and streaming services worldwide, alongside CD, 2LP and CD/Blu-ray editions. Whitesnake recently pulled out of an upcoming North American tour with the Scorpions while singer David Coverdale continues to deal with a "persistent upper respiratory infection."

Stream the 2022 remix of "Crying In The Rain" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

