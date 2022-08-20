Sammy Hagar Covers Elvis Costello Classic 'Pump It Up'

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar and The Circle have released a video for their cover of the Elvis Costello & The Attractions tune, "Pump It Up." Originally featured on Costello's 1978 album, "This Year's Model", the Hagar version featured on the forthcoming "Crazy Times" set was recorded live during a warm-up session on the encouragement of the album's producer Dave Cobb, who also plays rhythm guitar on the track.
Due September 30, the band recorded the follow-up to 2019's "Space Between" with Cobb at the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville, TN. "Working with Dave Cobb for the first time was enlightening," explains Hagar. "We went into the studio to record in the fall of 2021, when the world was starting to come out of the pandemic bubble we'd all been living in.
"Going back in the studio, creating and being with the music is just what felt natural. And it was just so different from any record I've ever made. There was joy in the hard work, catharsis and the comradery we'd craved. It was like those two years of not being able to do very much fell away and we really all came together and let it out in the music and lyrics. We were able to express what we all felt."
Learn more and watch videos for both the original and new version of the song here.
