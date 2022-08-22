Motley Crue Plotting More Dates After The Stadium Tour

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx revealed that the band is planning some international dates at the conclusion of The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard and Poison.

Sixx took to Twitter on Saturday (August 20th) and shared, "10 more North American shows. GOING WAY TOO FAST. What a great tour. #TheStadiumTour".

A fan then tweeted in response, "So what's next @NikkiSixx?? Has the working bug bitten hard enough to schedule dates elsewhere ie Southern Hemisphere specifically #Australia ??"

The bassist replied, "We are working on SA-Mexico-Europe-UK-Asia- etc etc".

Related Stories

Motley Crue Share Remastered 'Looks That Kill' Video

Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue

Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video

Def Leppard Recap First Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue

Motley Crue Music and Merch

News > Motley Crue