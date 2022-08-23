.

Eddie Vedder Announces New Solo Live Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 08-22-2022

Eddie Vedder Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has announced that his solo band, Earthlings", will be playing two dates this fall in addition to their previously announced headline performance at the Ohana Festival.

The new dates will be taking place on Wednesday, October 5th at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, CA and Friday, October 7th at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas.

All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is open now through Tuesday, August 23rd at 5 pm PT and the Verified Fan Onsale begins Friday, August 26th at 10 am local time.

Saturday, October 1st Dana Point, CA Ohana Festival
Wednesday, October 5th Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Friday, October 7th Las Vegas, NV Dolby Live at Park MGM

