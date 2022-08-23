Eddie Vedder Announces New Solo Live Dates

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has announced that his solo band, Earthlings", will be playing two dates this fall in addition to their previously announced headline performance at the Ohana Festival.
The new dates will be taking place on Wednesday, October 5th at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, CA and Friday, October 7th at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas.
All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is open now through Tuesday, August 23rd at 5 pm PT and the Verified Fan Onsale begins Friday, August 26th at 10 am local time.
Saturday, October 1st Dana Point, CA Ohana Festival
Wednesday, October 5th Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Friday, October 7th Las Vegas, NV Dolby Live at Park MGM
Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer
Pearl Jam Cancel Second Show Due To Eddie Vedder Vocal Issues
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffers Vocal Cord Damage
Eddie Vedder's Ukulele Songs Reissued On Vinyl
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea- Slipknot 'Yen' Video- Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Tour- Iron Maiden- more
Motley Crue Plotting More Dates After The Stadium Tour- Pantera Share Teaser For Upcoming Reunion Tour- Kenny Chesney- more
Sammy Hagar Covers Elvis Costello Classic 'Pump It Up'- Eric Church Gives Fan Club Only Album A Wide Release- Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Trippy With 'Tippa My Tongue' Video- Five Finger Death Punch Celebrate Afterlife With 'Times Like These' Video- more
Metallica, AC/DC Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- Ronnie James Dio Dreamers Never Die Coming To Movie Theaters- more
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!
Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh
Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)
Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea
Iron Maiden Illustrator Derek Riggs Creates Paul Di'Anno Benefit Shirt
Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Announce North American Tour
Thomas Rhett Adds New Leg To Bring The Bar To You Tour
Disturbed Top Rock Chart With 'Hey You'
Eddie Vedder Announces New Solo Live Dates
Rush In The Studio For Signals' 40th Anniversary