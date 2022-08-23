Motley Crue Share Remastered Too Young To Fall In Love Video

Shout At The Devil album cover art

(hennemusic) Motley Crue are streaming a remastered version of the music video for their single, "Too Young To Fall In Love," which came from their 1983 sophomore album, "Shout At The Devil."

The song followed the album's title track and "Looks That Kill" as the third tune issued from the Los Angeles band's second record, which delivered their commercial breakthrough when it reached No. 17 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 4 million in the region.

"Shout At The Devil" was recorded at Cherokee Studios in Hollywood and produced by Tom Werman. Motley Crue are currently playing dates on a North American stadium tour with Def Leppard.

Watch the remastered video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Motley Crue Plotting More Dates After The Stadium Tour

Motley Crue Share Remastered 'Looks That Kill' Video

Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue

Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video

Motley Crue Music and Merch

News > Motley Crue