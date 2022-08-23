Motley Crue Share Remastered Too Young To Fall In Love Video

(hennemusic) Motley Crue are streaming a remastered version of the music video for their single, "Too Young To Fall In Love," which came from their 1983 sophomore album, "Shout At The Devil."
The song followed the album's title track and "Looks That Kill" as the third tune issued from the Los Angeles band's second record, which delivered their commercial breakthrough when it reached No. 17 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 4 million in the region.
"Shout At The Devil" was recorded at Cherokee Studios in Hollywood and produced by Tom Werman. Motley Crue are currently playing dates on a North American stadium tour with Def Leppard.
Watch the remastered video here.
Motley Crue Plotting More Dates After The Stadium Tour
Motley Crue Share Remastered 'Looks That Kill' Video
Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue
Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea- Slipknot 'Yen' Video- Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Tour- Iron Maiden- more
Motley Crue Plotting More Dates After The Stadium Tour- Pantera Share Teaser For Upcoming Reunion Tour- Kenny Chesney- more
Sammy Hagar Covers Elvis Costello Classic 'Pump It Up'- Eric Church Gives Fan Club Only Album A Wide Release- Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Trippy With 'Tippa My Tongue' Video- Five Finger Death Punch Celebrate Afterlife With 'Times Like These' Video- more
Metallica, AC/DC Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- Ronnie James Dio Dreamers Never Die Coming To Movie Theaters- more
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!
Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh
Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)
Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea
Iron Maiden Illustrator Derek Riggs Creates Paul Di'Anno Benefit Shirt
Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Announce North American Tour
Thomas Rhett Adds New Leg To Bring The Bar To You Tour
Disturbed Top Rock Chart With 'Hey You'
Eddie Vedder Announces New Solo Live Dates
Rush In The Studio For Signals' 40th Anniversary