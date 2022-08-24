Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett, Cam Added To BeachLife Ranch Festival

The Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett, Cam and Redneck Rodeo have been added to the lineup for the first annual BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana Festival, which is set to take place September 16-18 on the Pacific Ocean waterfront in Redondo Beach, CA.
They will join the previously revealed lineup of The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Wilco, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, The Infamous Stringdusters, Cam, Chris Shiflett, The White Buffalo, Drive-By Truckers, Maddie & Tae, Jamestown Revival, Waxahatchee, Pete Yorn, Greensky Bluegrass, John Doe Folk Trio and more.
The event will also feature the very special Songs Of Waylon Jennings performance where Shooter Jennings performing a full set of his father's music alongside his friends Yelawolf, Chris Shiflett, Devon Allman, Lukas Nelson, White Buffalo, Mike & The Moonpies and several other very special guests celebrating Waylon Jennings, the pioneer of Outlaw Country.
