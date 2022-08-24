.

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett, Cam Added To BeachLife Ranch Festival

08-23-2022

The Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett, Cam and Redneck Rodeo have been added to the lineup for the first annual BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana Festival, which is set to take place September 16-18 on the Pacific Ocean waterfront in Redondo Beach, CA.

They will join the previously revealed lineup of The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Wilco, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, The Infamous Stringdusters, Cam, Chris Shiflett, The White Buffalo, Drive-By Truckers, Maddie & Tae, Jamestown Revival, Waxahatchee, Pete Yorn, Greensky Bluegrass, John Doe Folk Trio and more.

The event will also feature the very special Songs Of Waylon Jennings performance where Shooter Jennings performing a full set of his father's music alongside his friends Yelawolf, Chris Shiflett, Devon Allman, Lukas Nelson, White Buffalo, Mike & The Moonpies and several other very special guests celebrating Waylon Jennings, the pioneer of Outlaw Country.

