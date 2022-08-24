.

Larkin Poe Share 'Georgia Off My Mind' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-23-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Larkin Poe Album cover art
Album cover art

Larkin Poe have shared a music video for their brand new single, "Georgia Off My Mind", which comes from the sister duo's forthcoming album, "Blood Harmony".

"Like 99 percent of my songs, that song came into being at my kitchen table late in the evening," says Rebecca. "My husband and I stumbled into that line at the chorus - 'Tennessee keep Georgia off my mind' - and it turned into a love song for the stretch of I-24 that connects Atlanta and Nashville, which is a drive we've made thousands of times now."

"Blood Harmony" will be their sixth studio album and it set to be released via their own Tricki-Woo Records on Friday, November 11th. Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Larkin Poe Share 'Georgia Off My Mind' Video

Larkin Poe Deliver 'Bad Spell' Video

Larkin Poe Music and Merch

News > Larkin Poe

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric- Dave Mustaine Says He Is 'Over' Metallica Firing- Lit and Hoobastank Tour- more

Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea- Slipknot 'Yen' Video- Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Tour- Iron Maiden- more

Motley Crue Plotting More Dates After The Stadium Tour- Pantera Share Teaser For Upcoming Reunion Tour- Kenny Chesney- more

Sammy Hagar Covers Elvis Costello Classic 'Pump It Up'- Eric Church Gives Fan Club Only Album A Wide Release- Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Trippy With 'Tippa My Tongue' Video- Five Finger Death Punch Celebrate Afterlife With 'Times Like These' Video- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!

Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh

Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)

Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Latest News

Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric

Dave Mustaine Says He Is 'Over' Metallica Firing

Lit and Hoobastank Announce Tried-N-True Tour

The Smithereens Releasing Their 1993 Lost Album Next Month

Metallica Rock 'Moth Into Flame' In Pittsburgh

Parkway Drive Deliver 'Darker Still' Video

Lonely Robot Reveals 'Digital God Machine' Video

Miranda Lambert To Headline Gulf Coast Jam