Larkin Poe Share 'Georgia Off My Mind' Video

Larkin Poe have shared a music video for their brand new single, "Georgia Off My Mind", which comes from the sister duo's forthcoming album, "Blood Harmony".
"Like 99 percent of my songs, that song came into being at my kitchen table late in the evening," says Rebecca. "My husband and I stumbled into that line at the chorus - 'Tennessee keep Georgia off my mind' - and it turned into a love song for the stretch of I-24 that connects Atlanta and Nashville, which is a drive we've made thousands of times now."
"Blood Harmony" will be their sixth studio album and it set to be released via their own Tricki-Woo Records on Friday, November 11th. Watch the video below:
Larkin Poe Deliver 'Bad Spell' Video
Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric- Dave Mustaine Says He Is 'Over' Metallica Firing- Lit and Hoobastank Tour- more
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea- Slipknot 'Yen' Video- Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Tour- Iron Maiden- more
Motley Crue Plotting More Dates After The Stadium Tour- Pantera Share Teaser For Upcoming Reunion Tour- Kenny Chesney- more
Sammy Hagar Covers Elvis Costello Classic 'Pump It Up'- Eric Church Gives Fan Club Only Album A Wide Release- Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Trippy With 'Tippa My Tongue' Video- Five Finger Death Punch Celebrate Afterlife With 'Times Like These' Video- more
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!
Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh
Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)
Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric
Dave Mustaine Says He Is 'Over' Metallica Firing
Lit and Hoobastank Announce Tried-N-True Tour
The Smithereens Releasing Their 1993 Lost Album Next Month
Metallica Rock 'Moth Into Flame' In Pittsburgh
Parkway Drive Deliver 'Darker Still' Video
Lonely Robot Reveals 'Digital God Machine' Video
Miranda Lambert To Headline Gulf Coast Jam