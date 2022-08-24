Larkin Poe Share 'Georgia Off My Mind' Video

Album cover art

Larkin Poe have shared a music video for their brand new single, "Georgia Off My Mind", which comes from the sister duo's forthcoming album, "Blood Harmony".

"Like 99 percent of my songs, that song came into being at my kitchen table late in the evening," says Rebecca. "My husband and I stumbled into that line at the chorus - 'Tennessee keep Georgia off my mind' - and it turned into a love song for the stretch of I-24 that connects Atlanta and Nashville, which is a drive we've made thousands of times now."

"Blood Harmony" will be their sixth studio album and it set to be released via their own Tricki-Woo Records on Friday, November 11th. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Larkin Poe Deliver 'Bad Spell' Video

Larkin Poe Music and Merch

News > Larkin Poe