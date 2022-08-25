Jagwar Twin Follow 'Happy Face' Hit With 'It's Your Time'

Jagwar Twin have released video for their new track, "It's Your Time", which comes from their forthcoming sophomore album, "33", that is set to hit stores on September 30th.
The new single, "It's Your Time," follows the release of "Happy Face", which has received over 70 million streams and 50 million video views since it was released.
Roy English said of the new song, "You can wait your whole life for the right moment ... but the moment you have been waiting for is now. We have everything inside of us waiting to be rediscovered."
English also explained the title of the new Matthew Pauling (Twenty One Pilots, 5 Seconds of Summer produced album, "I felt a shift once I turned 33.
"Like a switch flipped and I knew my purpose and why I was even still making music after so long and so many 'failures.' I have a different story to tell. One that I feel like only I can tell." Watch the video below:
