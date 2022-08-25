.

Jagwar Twin Follow 'Happy Face' Hit With 'It's Your Time'

Keavin Wiggins | 08-24-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jagwar Twin Cover art
Cover art

Jagwar Twin have released video for their new track, "It's Your Time", which comes from their forthcoming sophomore album, "33", that is set to hit stores on September 30th.

The new single, "It's Your Time," follows the release of "Happy Face", which has received over 70 million streams and 50 million video views since it was released.

Roy English said of the new song, "You can wait your whole life for the right moment ... but the moment you have been waiting for is now. We have everything inside of us waiting to be rediscovered."

English also explained the title of the new Matthew Pauling (Twenty One Pilots, 5 Seconds of Summer produced album, "I felt a shift once I turned 33.

"Like a switch flipped and I knew my purpose and why I was even still making music after so long and so many 'failures.' I have a different story to tell. One that I feel like only I can tell." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Jagwar Twin Follow 'Happy Face' Hit With 'It's Your Time'

Jagwar Twin Music and Merch

News > Jagwar Twin

advertisement
Day In Rock

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'- Ronnie James Dio Documentary Trailer Now Streaming- Def Leppard- more

Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric- Dave Mustaine Says He Is 'Over' Metallica Firing- Lit and Hoobastank Tour- more

Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea- Slipknot 'Yen' Video- Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Tour- Iron Maiden- more

Motley Crue Plotting More Dates After The Stadium Tour- Pantera Share Teaser For Upcoming Reunion Tour- Kenny Chesney- more

Sammy Hagar Covers Elvis Costello Classic 'Pump It Up'- Eric Church Gives Fan Club Only Album A Wide Release- Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer- more

advertisement
Reviews

Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!

Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh

Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)

Latest News

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'

Ronnie James Dio Documentary Trailer Now Streaming

Def Leppard Share More Stadium Tour Behind The Scenes Video

Story Of The Year Return With 'Real Life'

Mastodon Share Hushed And Grim Documentary

Dope Share Video For Believe (feat. Drama Club)

Metallica Share 'Enter Sandman' Live Video From PNC Park

Jagwar Twin Follow 'Happy Face' Hit With 'It's Your Time'