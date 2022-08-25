Ronnie James Dio Documentary Trailer Now Streaming

(hennemusic) Producers of the official Ronnie James Dio documentary, "Dio: Dreamers Never Die", are streaming a video trailer ahead of the film's debut in cinemas next month.

Directed by Don Argott and Demian Fenton and executive produced by Wendy Dio, the project delves deep into the singer's career, from a '50s doo-wop crooner to his early rock days in Elf and Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, to replacing Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath, and finally cementing his rock star status with his own band, Dio.

The film incorporates never-before-seen footage and personal photos, as well as offering intimate scenes with his closest peers, family, and friends, among them Wendy Dio, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Glenn Hughes, Vinny Appice, Lita Ford, Rob Halford, Sebastian Bach, Eddie Trunk, and Jack Black.

"Dio: Dreamers Never Die" will debut in more than 500 cinemas worldwide via Trafalgar Releasing for two days only - on Wednesday, September. 28 and Sunday, October 2 - and tickets are now on sale.

