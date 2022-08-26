Whitesnake Share 2022 Remix Of 'Forevermore'

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are sharing a 2022 remix of "Forevermore", from their remastered "Greatest Hits" collection. The song was the title track to the band's 2011 album, which was a Top 40 record in their native UK and Top 20 in some European countries.
The "Greatest Hits" collection primarily features material from three studio records: 1984's "Slide It In", 1987's self-titled album and "Slip Of The Tongue", as well as featuring other deep cuts and rarities.
"Greatest Hits" is now available on digital and streaming services worldwide, alongside CD, 2LP and CD/Blu-ray editions . A "persistent upper respiratory infection" suffered by singer David Coverdale on the road this summer shut down the European leg of the group's farewell tour, as well as a fall North American series with the Scorpions.
Stream the "Forevermore" remix here.
