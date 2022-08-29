Singled Out: Silver Cave's Claws

Silver Cave just released their brand new single "Claws," and to celebrate, we asked Trent Rowland to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

I've felt incredibly ill-equipped to handle many situations in my life. When I wrote this song, that feeling had really come to a head and I imagined having hands that were genuinely incapable of doing the things I had hoped or needed to do. I had visions of myself as a crab...small, insignificant, struggling to manage simple tasks with my new claw-hands. The aggression of this song taps into the frustration that I felt. It features one of the heaviest sections I've ever written, and I'm excited to meld sections like this into the heavy emotional material in my lyrics.



Claws is the first song that I've self-produced for the Silver Cave project as well. At times in the process, I felt as helpless and frustrated as I did when I wrote this song. However, I release this song with a promise. I promise to channel these frustrations in a positive way, and continue to move forward and improve as a songwriter, producer, and overall musician. I can only keep getting better.



For anyone listening, use the aggression of this song like I plan to. Expel your frustrations and fears. Use it to move forward, and not just laterally. Thank you to everyone who has supported me thus far! Here's to a long future of Silver Cave releases!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

