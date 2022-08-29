Walker Hayes Shares 'That Dog'll Hunt'

Walker Hayes has officially released his new song "That Dog'll Hunt". After treating fans to an online tease and performing the track live this summer, the song is now available.
It follows Walker's current single, "Y'all Life," and was written by Hayes with Cameron Montgomery and Melissa Fuller, and produced by Hayes with frequent collaborator Joe Thibodeau, with executive producer Shane McAnally.
Hayes had this to say, "My fans are truly amazing...and they tell me the truth. When they like a song I hear about it, and when they don't, I know I will hear about that too!
"I wouldn't be the artist I am today without their input. And I wouldn't want it any other way." Stream the song below:
