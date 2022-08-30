The Church Return With New Concept Video and Single 'The Hypnogogue'

The Church have released a brand new retro-futuristic epic concept single and accompanying music video entitled, "The Hypnogogue", with the visual directed by Directed by filmmaker Clint Lewis.
Bassist, vocalist Steve Kilbey said of the video, "'The Hypnogogue' is set in 2054... a dystopian and broken down future. Invented by Sun Kim Jong, a North Korean scientist and occult dabbler, it is a machine and a process that pulls music straight of dreams."
He said of the track, "The song is about Eros Zeta the biggest rock star of 2054 who has traveled from his home in Antarctica (against his manager's advice) to use the Hypnogogue to help him revive his flagging fortunes.
"In the midst of the toxic process, he also falls in love with Sun Kim and it all ends tragically (of course...as these thing often do)." Watch the video below:
Drug Church Covers The Mighty Mighty Bosstones' 'Someday I Suppose'
Eric Church Shares Behind The Scenes Video For New Tour
Eric Church Wins CMA Entertainer Of The Year Award
Halcyon Way Release 'The Church Of Me' Video
Metallica Tell Fans To Save The Date- Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour- more
Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving The U.S.- Megadeth Hit New Milestones- Kenny Chesney Wraps Up Here And Now Tour- more
Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced- KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night- more
Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups- Rush Stars Rehearse For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more
Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'- Ronnie James Dio Documentary Trailer Now Streaming- Def Leppard- more
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field
Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!
Metallica Tell Fans To Save The Date
Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2022 Tour
Yes Celebrating Close To The Edge 50th Anniversary On U.S. Tour
The Church Return With New Concept Video and Single 'The Hypnogogue'
Hatebreed Expand Their 20 Years Of Perseverance Tour
Redlight King Become Biker Gang For 'Cold Killer' Video
In This Moment Share First Single From Blood 1983 EP