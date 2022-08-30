The Church Return With New Concept Video and Single 'The Hypnogogue'

Single art

The Church have released a brand new retro-futuristic epic concept single and accompanying music video entitled, "The Hypnogogue", with the visual directed by Directed by filmmaker Clint Lewis.

Bassist, vocalist Steve Kilbey said of the video, "'The Hypnogogue' is set in 2054... a dystopian and broken down future. Invented by Sun Kim Jong, a North Korean scientist and occult dabbler, it is a machine and a process that pulls music straight of dreams."

He said of the track, "The song is about Eros Zeta the biggest rock star of 2054 who has traveled from his home in Antarctica (against his manager's advice) to use the Hypnogogue to help him revive his flagging fortunes.

"In the midst of the toxic process, he also falls in love with Sun Kim and it all ends tragically (of course...as these thing often do)." Watch the video below:

