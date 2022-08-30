The Commoners Share 'Too Much' Video

Single art

The Commoners have released a music video for their new single "Too Much". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Find A Better Way", which will arrive on November 4th.

They said of the song, "Erupting with the growling vigour of an old Beaumont, Too Much drives The Commoners to the brink of surrendering their dreams for the comforts of home. A high horsepower performance peels out with rowdy riffs and lively organ in tow, delivering a relatable sentiment that never proves to be too much."

Frontman Chris Medhurst shared, "The new album authentically embodies the rock and roll, soul, and blues rock experience. That's something we really wanted to bring back. That's the roots. That's what we listen to.

"The Black Crowes are a considerable influence for us. Derek Trucks, Marcus King, Led Zeppelin, and The Allman Brothers Band, too. These are the bands that we wear on our sleeves as we aspire to create our own music and sound." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

The Commoners Deliver Fill My Cup Video

The Commoners Music and Merch

News > The Commoners