The Commoners Share More Than Mistakes Video

(Noble) Canadian classic roots and blues rock band The Commoners have released a music video for their new track "More Than Mistakes," the fourth single from the critically acclaimed sophomore album "Find A Better Way."

The single, released by Gypsy Soul Records on Tuesday March 7th, dovetails their April 2023 Co-Headline UK Tour with Troy Redfern. "More Than Mistakes is a song written in self-defiance," says the Commoners' lead singer, Chris Medhurst. "It's about taking on one's own weakness with a sense of forgiveness for past transgressions, while enthusiastically searching for the limit."

"The new album authentically embodies the rock and roll, soul, and blues rock experience," says the band's lead singer, Chris Medhurst. "That's something we really wanted to bring back. That's the roots. That's what we listen to."

"The Black Crowes are a considerable influence for us," says Medhurst. "Derek Trucks, Marcus King, Led Zeppelin, and The Allman Brothers Band, too. These are the bands that we wear on our sleeves as we aspire to create our own music and sound."

"The vision from the beginning was to marry old and new southern rock together in a way that was unique to the band's Canadian roots," explains lead guitarist Ross Hayes Citrullo. "By adding the soul and rock elements of the Black Crowes, and the southern blues rock undertones of the Allman Brothers to a production style akin to Blackberry Smoke and Rival Sons, I think we developed an authentic sound that compares sonically to some of our favourite records across all of those music genres."

Drummer Adam Cannon added, "Music, like so much in life, is about the exchange of energy," and The Commoners make more than a fair trade. Striving to present an impactful, memorable, and downright exhilarating live experience that accurately represents their recorded works, the band carries the listener over spirited choruses and group chants, before returning them back to earth in need of a shot of something smooth. You can expect to leave fully satisfied, sweat drenched, and heart racing, a good time guaranteed-just what we all need."

