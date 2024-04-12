The Commoners Premiere 'See You Again' Video

Canadian roots and rock band The Commoners have released a music video for their new song "See You Again", which is the fourth single taken from their forthcoming third studio album, "Restless", that will be hitting stores on July 5th.

Noble sent over the following details: An emotionally compelling roots anthem, "See You Again" is an ode to love and loss, good times and memories made, featuring a chorus fit for kicking up dust on the backroads with the windows down. Full-bodied acoustic guitar guides this track through contemplation to celebration.

The new single is a tribute to the father of Commoners drummer Adam Cannon, who passed away when the band were on tour in the UK in 2023. "We were in Sheffield when we received the news," remembers Commoners lead singer, Chris Medhurst. "Halfway through our first UK tour, Adam was faced with the impossible decision if he should fly back to Canada to be with his father in his final moments. Greg, being a drummer himself, wanted nothing more than for Adam to keep going and make the family name proud. But the decision still weighed heavily on Adam and the band, as nothing felt like the right path forward."

"A couple of days later in Birmingham, the decision was made for us. We played for Greg that night and have continued to do so every night since. "See You Again" is a song inspired by and dedicated to Greg. It's also a message that each of us has been able to contextualize within our own lives, honouring the memory of people we've loved and lost. It's a tribute that stretches across the sands of time as an ode to those who are no longer with us. We hope fans enjoy it and that it will resonate with those who have experienced loss in their lifetime."

