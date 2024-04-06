The Commoners Announce Summer 2024 UK Tour

(Noble) Following the release of their previous three singles "Devil Teasin' Me," "The Way I Am," "Too Soon To Know You," and the news of their highly anticipated forthcoming studio album Restless, Canadian roots and rock band The Commoners are pleased to announce their Summer 2024 UK Tour that will see them touring the UK with festival and club dates from July 19 - 28th.
The summer jaunt kicks off with a performance at London's The Grace (July 19), followed by Maid of Stone Festival (July 20). The band will then play various club dates in Milton Keynes' Crauford Arms (July 21), Newbury's Arlington Arts Centre (July 24), Manchester's Night & Day Café (July 25), Edinburgh's The Caves (July 26), Leeds' Belgrave Music Hall (July 27), and finishing off at Steelhouse Festival (July 28).
The band are currently riding high on Planet Rock Radio with their latest single "The Way I Am" which is currently on high rotation on the A list. The single follows hot on the heels of their previous single "Devil 'Teasin Me" that received over 100 spins on Planet Rock. Both songs are taken from the band's forthcoming studio album, Restless, released by Gypsy Soul Records on Friday 5 July.
London, The Grace
Friday 19 July 2024
Maid Of Stone Festival
Saturday 20 July 2024
Milton Keynes, Crauford Arms
Sunday 21 July 2024
Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill
Tuesday 23 July 2024
Newbury, Arlington Arts Centre
Wednesday 24 July 2024
Manchester, Night & Day Cafe
Thursday 25 July 2024
Edinburgh, The Caves
Friday 26 July 2024
Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall
Saturday 27 July 2024
Steelhouse Festival
Sunday 28 July 2024
