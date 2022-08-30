Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2022 Tour

Tour poster

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra have announced that they will be making their return to the road this winter for their The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Best Of TSO And More Tour.

Music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli had this to say, "It was so special to be back playing live last year. When you love something as much as we do and it's taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I look forward to seeing all our 'repeat offenders' and all our new friends when we hit the road.

"I love all of Paul's stories, but 'The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve' is one of my favorites and can't wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone.

"We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out.

"God Bless all of you and see you in November and December when we celebrate in-person once again."

The tour will run from November 16th through December 30th. See the dates below:

Nov. 16 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 16 - Council Bluffs, IA - Mid America Center (Evening)

Nov. 17 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena (Evening)

Nov. 18 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (Evening)

Nov. 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 20 - Colorado Springs, CO - World Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 25 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena (Evening)

Nov. 25 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 26 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 26 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 27 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena (Evening)

Nov. 27 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center (Evening)

Nov. 30 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena (Evening)

Dec. 01 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center (Evening)

Dec. 01 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena (Evening)

Dec. 02 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 02 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 03 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 03 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 04 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 04 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 07 - Austin, TX - Moody Center (Evening)

Dec. 07 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena (Evening)

Dec. 08 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center (Evening)

Dec. 08 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena (Evening)

Dec. 09 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena (Evening)

Dec. 09 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 10 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 11 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena (Evening)

Dec. 14 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena (Evening)

Dec. 15 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC (Evening)

Dec. 15 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena (Evening)

Dec. 16 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (Evening)

Dec. 16 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 17 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 21 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 21 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 23 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 23 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 26 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 29 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 29 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 30 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center (Matinee & Evening)

