5 Seconds of Summer Announce Global Livestream Event

(fcc) 5 Seconds of Summer have announced that they will be playing a special global livestream entitled "The Feeling of Falling Upwards" from the world-famous Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday, September 22nd.

The special event is being staged to celebrate the release of the band's new album '5SOS5' the following day and will feature the group performing a set of reimagined versions of songs from their catalogue plus brand-new tracks off the new album, accompanied by an orchestra and choir.



"To celebrate the release of our 5th studio album, '5SOS5' we really wanted to do something that could involve all our fans around the world," the band shares. "That's where the idea was born. For this special show, we will perform a set of reimagined songs from our career plus brand-new tracks off the new album, accompanied by an orchestra and choir."



"This will be a show like nothing we have ever done before and what's so special is we actually busked just outside the Royal Albert Hall back in 2013 to a few 'day one' fans! To now play a show there, at one of the most iconic venues in the world is a really unique moment and one we felt was the perfect way to commemorate the new album."



"We can't wait to share this night with you and are so grateful to still be taking this journey with every single one of you."



Produced by Driift, the fully-live performance will be streamed worldwide at 8.30pm London-time (BST). The show will then be rebroadcast three times so fans around the world can watch at a more convenient time. Following that, the show will be available to watch On Demand for another 3 days.



Stream at the following times:

• Live: 8.30pm BST

• Rebroadcast #1: 8.30pm EDT

• Rebroadcast #2: 8.30pm PDT

• Rebroadcast #3: Friday 23 September 8.30pm AEST

• On Demand: Friday 23 September 2.00pm BST - Monday 26 September 2.00pm BST



Tickets grant access to the livestream, all rebroadcasts, and to the 3-day On Demand viewing period.



VIP tickets will be available for purchase and include access to view an exclusive pre-show Q&A with 5 Seconds of Summer live from The Royal Albert Hall at 7:00pm, followed by an exclusive video screening, 'The Making of the Album 5SOS5'.

