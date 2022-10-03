5 Seconds Of Summer Top Charts World Wide

5 Seconds Of Summer have scored No. 1 debuts on the charts in the U.K., Australia and the Netherlands, and landed at No. 2 in the U.S. with their new album, "5SOS5".
"Thank you to everyone all over the world who's listened to this record, your support means the world to us," says 5 Seconds of Summer on the success of 5SOS5.
The album also debuted No. 1 on the Album Sales, Digital Albums, and Current Pop Albums charts in the United States for the first week of release.
