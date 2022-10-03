5 Seconds Of Summer Top Charts World Wide

Album cover art

5 Seconds Of Summer have scored No. 1 debuts on the charts in the U.K., Australia and the Netherlands, and landed at No. 2 in the U.S. with their new album, "5SOS5".

"Thank you to everyone all over the world who's listened to this record, your support means the world to us," says 5 Seconds of Summer on the success of 5SOS5.

The album also debuted No. 1 on the Album Sales, Digital Albums, and Current Pop Albums charts in the United States for the first week of release.

Related Stories

5 Seconds Of Summer Share New Single 'Wildflower'

5 Seconds Of Summer Release 'Old Me' Video

5 Seconds Of Summer Stream New Song and Announce Album

5 Seconds Of Summer Release Video For Song Featuring Tom Morello

5 Seconds Of Summer Release 'Easier' Video

5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'

5 Seconds Of Summer Announce New Album 'Youngblood'

5 Seconds Of Summer Release 'Want You Back' Video

5 Seconds Of Summer To Get Up Close and Personal On New Tour

News > 5 Seconds Of Summer