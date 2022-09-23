5 Seconds of Summer Share 'Bad Omens' Video For Royal Albert Hall Livestream

Event poster

5 Seconds of Summer have shared a video of their performance of their new single, "Bad Omens", from their "The Feeling of Falling Upwards" global livestream event from London's Royal Albert Hall on Thursday night (September 22nd.)

The band played the special event to celebrate today's release of their fifth studio album, "5SOS5". Calum Hood had this say about the new record, "5SOS5 has been the most rewarding experience.

"Birthed in the desert of Joshua Tree, the core of the album derived from quieting the mind and allowing the soul of the band to speak. It's a living, breathing thing made up of most beautifully light and dark parts of ourselves.

"5SOS5 is the truest representation of 5 Seconds of Summer." Watch the video below:

