Gibson Recreates Noel Gallagher's ES-355

(Prime PR) Gibson and Epiphone have teamed with world renowned singer, songwriter and guitarist, Noel Gallagher to re-create his beloved 1960 Gibson ES-355 guitar and the Epiphone Riviera used during the mid-nineties.
"F*** me, what a Guitar!" says Noel Gallagher of the 1960 Gibson ES-355. "I've actually sent my main one back to storage, something I haven't done since the day I bought it... THAT'S how good it is!"
"This is THE guitar associated with Noel Gallagher since the late 1990's, we have taken our time over the details, we have worked closely with the artist and we have produced not only a truly remarkable recreation of the original but also a beautiful instrument which can be appreciated by all" says Lee Bartram, EU Head of Marketing & Cultural Influence EMEA at Gibson Brands. "Gibson Custom continue to push the boundaries of what can be done with new guitar production, this project is has been a labor of love for over 10 years and I'm extremely proud of what has been produced by amazing artisans in Nashville."
Since the late 1990's the 1960 Gibson ES-355 has been Noel's main live guitar and continues to grace stages around the world and be seen by millions of people. Gibson is proud to launch a limited run of 200 pieces of Noel's main electric guitar which includes all the appointments which make the Gibson ES-355 the pinnacle of guitar craftmanship, including a multi-ply bound maple body, a mahogany neck and ebony fretboard, a Varitone switch, and a Bigsby B7 vibrato tailpiece. A reproduced handwritten lyric sheet, a hand-signed Certificate of Authenticity, and a custom Bear Strap exactly like Noel's are also included.
Noel Gallagher Shares Demo Of Brand New Song
Noel Gallagher Topped UK Charts With 'Back The Way We Came' 2021 In Review
Noel Gallagher Added To A Bowie Celebration Lineup
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce UK Tour
Noel Gallagher Music and Merch
Reward Offered For Lost Nickelback- Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Metallica Tell Fans To Save The Date- Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour- more
Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving The U.S.- Megadeth Hit New Milestones- Kenny Chesney Wraps Up Here And Now Tour- more
Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced- KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night- more
Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups- Rush Stars Rehearse For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field
Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago
Reward Offered For Lost Nickelback
Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video
Red Hot Chili Peppers Brought Rock To VMAs
Fit For An Autopsy Reveal Cover Of Lamb Of God's Walk With Me In Hell
5 Seconds of Summer Announce Global Livestream Event
Architects Share Deep Fake Video
Thirty Seconds to Mars Release 20th Anniversary Box Set
Suicidal Tendencies Announce Special Halloween Shows