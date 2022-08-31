Gibson Recreates Noel Gallagher's ES-355

(Prime PR) Gibson and Epiphone have teamed with world renowned singer, songwriter and guitarist, Noel Gallagher to re-create his beloved 1960 Gibson ES-355 guitar and the Epiphone Riviera used during the mid-nineties.



"F*** me, what a Guitar!" says Noel Gallagher of the 1960 Gibson ES-355. "I've actually sent my main one back to storage, something I haven't done since the day I bought it... THAT'S how good it is!"



"This is THE guitar associated with Noel Gallagher since the late 1990's, we have taken our time over the details, we have worked closely with the artist and we have produced not only a truly remarkable recreation of the original but also a beautiful instrument which can be appreciated by all" says Lee Bartram, EU Head of Marketing & Cultural Influence EMEA at Gibson Brands. "Gibson Custom continue to push the boundaries of what can be done with new guitar production, this project is has been a labor of love for over 10 years and I'm extremely proud of what has been produced by amazing artisans in Nashville."



Since the late 1990's the 1960 Gibson ES-355 has been Noel's main live guitar and continues to grace stages around the world and be seen by millions of people. Gibson is proud to launch a limited run of 200 pieces of Noel's main electric guitar which includes all the appointments which make the Gibson ES-355 the pinnacle of guitar craftmanship, including a multi-ply bound maple body, a mahogany neck and ebony fretboard, a Varitone switch, and a Bigsby B7 vibrato tailpiece. A reproduced handwritten lyric sheet, a hand-signed Certificate of Authenticity, and a custom Bear Strap exactly like Noel's are also included.

