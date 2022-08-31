Red Hot Chili Peppers Brought Rock To VMAs

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers were honored with a Global Icon Award during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28th and video of their performance at the event has been shared online.
Prior to receiving the honor from Cheech and Chong, the band delivered their first VMA performance in over two decades with versions of "Black Summer' from the 2022 album, "Unlimited Love", and "Can't Stop" from 2002's "By The Way."
During an acceptance speech, as Rolling Stone notes, drummer Chad Smith remembered his late colleague and friend, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins. The Chili Peppers also took home the Best Rock award at the MTV event, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
The band is currently playing shows on the North American leg of a global stadium tour in support of "Unlimited Love"; they will release another new album, "Return Of The Dream Canteen", on October 14.
Watch the VMA performance here.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Trippy With 'Tippa My Tongue' Video
Red Hot Chili Peppers To Rock Apollo Theater For First Time
Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing New Double Album This Fall
Red Hot Chili Peppers Cancel Glasgow Concert Due To Illness
Red Hot Chili Peppers Music and Merch
Reward Offered For Lost Nickelback- Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Metallica Tell Fans To Save The Date- Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour- more
Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving The U.S.- Megadeth Hit New Milestones- Kenny Chesney Wraps Up Here And Now Tour- more
Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced- KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night- more
Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups- Rush Stars Rehearse For Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field
Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago
Reward Offered For Lost Nickelback
Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video
Red Hot Chili Peppers Brought Rock To VMAs
Fit For An Autopsy Reveal Cover Of Lamb Of God's Walk With Me In Hell
5 Seconds of Summer Announce Global Livestream Event
Architects Share Deep Fake Video
Thirty Seconds to Mars Release 20th Anniversary Box Set
Suicidal Tendencies Announce Special Halloween Shows