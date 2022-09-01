.

Anthrax Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Leg

Keavin Wiggins | 08-31-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Anthrax Tour poster
Tour poster

Anthrax have been forced to cancel the mainland European leg of their 40th anniversary tour due to logistical issues and the current costs of touring the continent.

The band will still be embarking on UK leg of the tour that is set to kick off on September 27th in Birmingham and will conclude on October 8th in London, but the dates that were scheduled in continental Europe have been canceled.

They had this say, "Sadly due to ongoing logistical issues and 2022 costs that are out of our control, we have no other option but to cancel the European leg of our upcoming 2022 tour. We will however be coming to the UK as scheduled. Tickets can be refunded at point of purchase."

Drummer Charlie Benante said last year when the tour was announced "It sure has been a long time since we rock 'n' rolled in the UK and Europe, but we're coming back soon to bring the noise to all of you guys."

Joey Belladonna added, "There's just something special about Europe. Our fans there have always had a full-fledged excitement about our shows, and I enjoy performing more than anyone can imagine, so we're really looking forward to this tour."

See the UK dates that are still scheduled below:

09/27 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
09/29 Manchester, UK - Academy
09/30 Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
10/01 Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
10/03 Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
10/04 Nottingham, UK - Rock City
10/06 Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
10/08 London, UK - Brixton Academy

Related Stories


Anthrax Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Leg

Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern

Anthrax Cancel Show At Last Minute Due To Medical Concern

Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D For 40th Anniversary Performance

Anthrax Stream 40th Anniversary Performance Of The Devil You Know

Anthrax Music and Merch

News > Anthrax

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Frontman Honored To Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Anthrax Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Leg- Nickelback- Corey Taylor- more

Reward Offered For Lost Nickelback- Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more

Metallica Tell Fans To Save The Date- Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour- more

Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving The U.S.- Megadeth Hit New Milestones- Kenny Chesney Wraps Up Here And Now Tour- more

Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced- KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night- more

advertisement
Reviews

Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales

Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field

Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago

Latest News

AC/DC Frontman Honored To Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Anthrax Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Leg

Nickelback Attract Hundreds Of Fans To Video Shoot

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Plots New Solo Album and Special Tour

Bauhaus Cancel North American Dates Due To Peter Murphy Rehab

Pink Floyd Revisit Cover Shoot For 'Animals' Reissue

Suicide Silence Deliver 'You Must Die' Video

Queensryche Go 'Behind The Walls' With New Video