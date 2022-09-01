Priscilla Block Goes 'Off The Deep End' With New Video

Single art

Priscilla Block have premiered a music video for her new single, "Off The Deep End". The song is the follow-up to her previous single, "My Bar" and her "Welcome To The Block Party" album.

She had this to say about the Rand Smith directed music video, "We had such a blast creating 'Off the Deep End.' Hope this one gets you feeling a little wild whether it's at the bar, at the pool, or you found your Boat Daddy for the summer!

"Life's short - sometimes you gotta let your crazy side show! I'll be right there with y'all, Off the Deep End!" Watch the "Off The Deep End" music video below:

