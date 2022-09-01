Slipknot's Corey Taylor Plots New Solo Album and Special Tour

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor revealed his plans to enter the studio early next year to record the follow-up to his 2020 solo album, "CMFT," and launch a special tour to promote the effort.
Taylor shared the news during an appearance on SiriusXM. He also said, "We're gonna go in and bang it out and get it ready. And then once I'm done touring with Slipknot, I'm gonna throw together a really rad, 'rock is back' kind of tour for the solo stuff and start bringing out some of the younger, maybe not even some of the younger rock bands, but just some of the bands that don't get the chance or just don't get the looks that are afforded to either pop bands and hip-hop bands or people like me who are kind of grandfathered in.
"So, I'm gonna try and really kind of fly the rock flag and give some opportunities to some of the younger bands and maybe even just the mid-level bands that just haven't had a shot. 'Cause there's so many great bands out there."
