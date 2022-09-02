.

Motley Crue Remaster 'Smokin' In The Boys Room' Video

Bruce Henne | 09-01-2022

Motley Crue
Album back cover art

(hennemusic) Motley Crue are streaming a remastered version of the video for their 1985 hit, "Smokin' In The Boys Room." The Los Angeles band's cover of the 1973 Brownsville Station classic was the lead single from their third album, "Theatre Of Pain"; while the original was a US Top 5 hit, the Crue's version reached the US Top 20 while the project sold more than 4 million copies in the region.

"Smokin' In The Boys Room" follows "Live Wire", "Looks That Kill" and "Too Young To Fall In Love" as the latest in a series of remastered and upgraded videos from the group, who are currently playing dates on a North American stadium tour with Def Leppard.

The 2022 stadium series is scheduled to wrap up in Las Vegas, NV on September 9. Watch the remastered video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

