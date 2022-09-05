.

The Hu Share Bie Biyelegee Video

Keavin Wiggins | 09-04-2022

The Hu Album cover art
Album cover art

Mongolian rockers The Hu celebrate the release of their new album, "Rumble Of Thunder", by sharing a video for the song "Bie Biyelegee," which features the band dancing in the traditional Mongolian style of "biyelgee."

"'Bie Biyelgee' is about having a good time," share THE HU. "We danced like we never danced before during the video shoot and the movements where we tried to imitate biyelgee were very challenging.

"The biyelgee movements require a different skill set than you would find in any dance genre so in that way, celebrating these qualities are fascinating and inspiring to us." Watch the video below:

The Hu Share Bie Biyelegee Video

