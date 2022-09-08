We Came As Romans Remember Kyle With 'Golden'

Album art

We Came As Romans have released a music video for their brand new song, "Golden". The track comes from their forthcoming album 'Darkbloom' which is set for release on October 14th.

Guitarist Joshua Moore shared how late frontman Kyle Pavone inspired the song, "'Golden' is a song that's really close to our hearts. I wrote the verse lyrics about the day that Kyle passed, that morning when we got the call, and the emotion we felt.

"Kyle was such a bright light in our lives, and it felt like that light was gone without him. This song was about dealing with those feelings and trying to find a way through this new darkness we all felt completely lost in."

Related Stories

The Ghost Inside Recruit Hatebreed, We Came As Romans For Rebirthday Bash

We Came As Romans Replace Crown The Empire on Trinity Of Terror Tour

Architects Cancel Tour With We Came As Romans and Like Moths To Flames

We Came As Romans Deliver First Song From First New Album In Five Years

We Came As Romans Music and Merch

News > We Came As Romans