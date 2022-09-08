.

We Came As Romans Remember Kyle With 'Golden'

Keavin Wiggins | 09-07-2022

We Came As Romans Album art
Album art

We Came As Romans have released a music video for their brand new song, "Golden". The track comes from their forthcoming album 'Darkbloom' which is set for release on October 14th.

Guitarist Joshua Moore shared how late frontman Kyle Pavone inspired the song, "'Golden' is a song that's really close to our hearts. I wrote the verse lyrics about the day that Kyle passed, that morning when we got the call, and the emotion we felt.

"Kyle was such a bright light in our lives, and it felt like that light was gone without him. This song was about dealing with those feelings and trying to find a way through this new darkness we all felt completely lost in."

