Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Van Halen Classics At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen rocked a pair of Van Halen classics at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on September 3 at London's Wembley Stadium, and a mix of pro-shot and fan-filmed video has surfaced online.
The guitarist was joined by Dave Grohl on bass, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness on vocals, and drummer Josh Freese for spot-on versions of "On Fire" from Van Halen's 1978 debut and "Hot For Teacher" from the "1984" album.
The event marked the first time Wolfgang has performed Van Halen songs in concert since the passing of his father, Eddie Van Halen, in 2020.
"Thank you for everything, Taylor," shared Wolfgang on social media. "That was for you, and for Pop." The first of two tribute concerts saw the Foos joined by an extensive list of rockers, including members of Queen, Rush, AC/DC, The Police and many more; Wolfgang is scheduled to appear at a second event on September 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
Check out multiple videos here.
David Lee Roth Streams Live Studio Version Of Van Halen Classic
Van Halen Stage Hometown Dedication Announced
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea
David Lee Roth Releases New Song About Van Halen
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more
Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins- The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Rock NFL Halftime- David Lee Roth Streams Live Studio Version Of Van Halen Classic- UFO's Phil Mogg Suffers Heart Attack- more
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online
Nickelback Share 'San Quentin' To Announce 'Get Rollin' Album
Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Van Halen Classics At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
We Came As Romans Remember Kyle With 'Golden'
Puscifer Recruit Trent Reznor and More For 'Existential Reckoning: Rewired'
The Cult Share New Song 'A Cut Inside'
Black Star Riders Deliver 'Pay Dirt'
Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares 'Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise)'