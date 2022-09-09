Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online

(hennemusic) Megadeth recently performed on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion, and video from their appearance is now available to stream online.

The group pre-taped their 5-song session and interview on August 25, with its broadcast debut on the satellite company's Faction Talk channel on August 31, just two days before the release of their new album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!"

Fans can watch Megadeth deliver their 1992 classic, "Symphony Of Destruction", "We'll Be Back" from the 2022 album, and the 1990 track, "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"; two additional songs - "Trust" from 1997's "Cryptic Writings" and 1986's "Peace Sells" - are now available for viewing on the SiriusXM app.

The band's sixteenth studio album sees founder Dave Mustaine working alongside co-producer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Parkway Drive), who together oversaw 2016's "Dystopia."

Megadeth are currently playing dates in support of the album on a US tour with Five Finger Death Punch.

