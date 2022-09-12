Def Leppard paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during the final stop of the Stadium Tour that took place on September 9th in Las Vegas, NV, a day after the Queen passed away at the age of 96.
The summer trek saw Def Leppard and Motley Crue coheadline stadiums across the U.S., joined by Poison and during the final stop Def Leppard dedicated the song "This Guitar" (from their recently released album, "Diamond Star Halos"), to Queen Elizabeth II.
Frontman Joe Elliott told the crowd, "We're gonna dedicate this, because we don't have any songs specifically that refer to the circumstances, but we're gonna dedicate this one anyway to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, our monarch for 70 years, who passed away yesterday.
"God bless her. May angels sing her to her rest, as her son said on the TV this morning. For her we'll do this one. This is called 'This Guitar'." Stream the studio version of the song, featuring Alison Krauss, below:
Def Leppard Rocks California In Latest Stadium Tour Video
Def Leppard Share Stadium Tour Update
Def Leppard Share More Stadium Tour Behind The Scenes Video
Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue
Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II- Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener- Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video- Def Leppard- more
Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online- Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'- Watch Iron Maiden Rock In Rio 2022- more
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II
Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery
Stone Sour Offshoot The L.I.F.E. Project Share 'Dying Of The Light' Video
Vanilla Fudge Releasing Remastered Led Zeppelin Covers Album
Yes In the Studio For 'Close To The Edge' 50th Anniversary
The Vintage Caravan Give Fans 'Hell' Video
Killboy Delivers 'Nails' Video
Singled Out: The Dead Daisies' Face Your Fear