.

Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Keavin Wiggins | 09-12-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Def Leppard Video still
Video still

Def Leppard paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during the final stop of the Stadium Tour that took place on September 9th in Las Vegas, NV, a day after the Queen passed away at the age of 96.

The summer trek saw Def Leppard and Motley Crue coheadline stadiums across the U.S., joined by Poison and during the final stop Def Leppard dedicated the song "This Guitar" (from their recently released album, "Diamond Star Halos"), to Queen Elizabeth II.

Frontman Joe Elliott told the crowd, "We're gonna dedicate this, because we don't have any songs specifically that refer to the circumstances, but we're gonna dedicate this one anyway to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, our monarch for 70 years, who passed away yesterday.

"God bless her. May angels sing her to her rest, as her son said on the TV this morning. For her we'll do this one. This is called 'This Guitar'." Stream the studio version of the song, featuring Alison Krauss, below:

Related Stories


Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Def Leppard Rocks California In Latest Stadium Tour Video

Def Leppard Share Stadium Tour Update

Def Leppard Share More Stadium Tour Behind The Scenes Video

Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue

Def Leppard Music and Merch

News > Def Leppard

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II- Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery- more

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more

Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener- Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video- Def Leppard- more

Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online- Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'- Watch Iron Maiden Rock In Rio 2022- more

Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more

advertisement
Reviews

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1

Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India

The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy

Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago

Latest News

Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery

Stone Sour Offshoot The L.I.F.E. Project Share 'Dying Of The Light' Video

Vanilla Fudge Releasing Remastered Led Zeppelin Covers Album

Yes In the Studio For 'Close To The Edge' 50th Anniversary

The Vintage Caravan Give Fans 'Hell' Video

Killboy Delivers 'Nails' Video

Singled Out: The Dead Daisies' Face Your Fear