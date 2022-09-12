Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Video still

Def Leppard paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during the final stop of the Stadium Tour that took place on September 9th in Las Vegas, NV, a day after the Queen passed away at the age of 96.

The summer trek saw Def Leppard and Motley Crue coheadline stadiums across the U.S., joined by Poison and during the final stop Def Leppard dedicated the song "This Guitar" (from their recently released album, "Diamond Star Halos"), to Queen Elizabeth II.

Frontman Joe Elliott told the crowd, "We're gonna dedicate this, because we don't have any songs specifically that refer to the circumstances, but we're gonna dedicate this one anyway to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, our monarch for 70 years, who passed away yesterday.

"God bless her. May angels sing her to her rest, as her son said on the TV this morning. For her we'll do this one. This is called 'This Guitar'." Stream the studio version of the song, featuring Alison Krauss, below:

