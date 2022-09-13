Billy Idol Performs At Rock In Rio Festival

(hennemusic) Rock legend Billy Idol performed at Rock In Rio 2022 on September 9th, and pro-shot video of his full set is being streamed online.
Appearing on a bill topped by Green Day, Idol and his band blazed through an hour of classic tracks and hits at Parque Olímpico in Rio de Janeiro, and "Cage", the lead single from the rocker's forthcoming EP, "The Cage."
Due September 23, the 4-song project follows the release of Idol's 2021 "The Roadside EP," which included the Top 15 hit "Bitter Taste" and received praise from fans and critics alike; Idol is once again joined on the new project by his longtime collaborator, co-writer and guitarist Steve Stevens.
"The Cage" EP will be available on CD, vinyl LP, and limited edition red vinyl LP.
Watch video of Idol at Rock In Rio here.
