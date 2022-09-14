David Lee Roth Shares New Version Of Van Halen Classic 'Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love'

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth is streaming a "studio live" version of the 1978 Van Halen classic, "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love." The newly-available live studio track follows a recently-shared version of "Panama" from the same session.
The song was recorded during a May 2022 session at Hollywood's Henson Recording Studio that saw Roth record with his most recent touring lineup of guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheele and drummer Francis Valentino.
"Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" originally appeared on Van Halen's self-titled album debut, which went on to reach the rare feat of Diamond status for US sales of more than 10 million copies.
Roth - who announced last fall he would retire from music following an early 2022 Las Vegas residency that was ultimately shut down - has hinted at a change in his active status after delivering a private performance in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in May.
Stream the new recording here.
