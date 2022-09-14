Megadeth Earn Their Highest Charting Album Of All Time

Megadeth not only topped the U.S. Album Sales chart with their new record, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!", the legendary thrash band also scored their highest ever entry on several charts across the world.

The album landed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 44,781 in real sales (47,552 when tweaked for streaming etc), which gave them a No. 1 debut on the Top Album Sales chart, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Album, Top Rock Albums, and Top Hard Rock Albums charts respectively, and a No. 2 debut on the Vinyl Album Sales chart.

Around the world, they enjoyed their highest ever chart entry in Finland (No. 1), Australia (No. 2), Poland (No. 2), Switzerland (No. 2), Scotland (No. 2), U.K. (No. 3), Germany (No. 6), Belgium (No. 6), Netherlands (No. 7), Austria (No. 8), Spain (No. 8), France (No. 12) and Italy (No. 15).

