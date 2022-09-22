Crowded House Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Crowded House have shared the rescheduled dates to their upcoming North American Tour that they originally had to postpone due to a band member injury.
The tour will now be kicking off on May 2nd, 2023 in Vancouver, BC at the Orpheum and will wrap up on May 30th in Boston, MA at The Want Theatre At the Boch Center.
Neil Finn had this to say, "Crowded House are delighted at long last to be able to play shows in North America. We have been picking up the pace recently as the world opens up and can't wait present the show with this band lineup in absolute top form to the good folk of North America, from sea to shining sea."
Tue May 02 Vancouver, BC Orpheum
Wed May 03 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
Thu May 04 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Hall
Sat May 06 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
Mon May 08 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Tue May 09 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Wed May 10 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center
Fri May 12 Denver, CO Paramount
Sun May 14 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
Mon May 15 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
Wed May 17 Durham NC The Carolina Theatre of Durham
Fri May 19 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Sun May 21 Washington, DC The Anthem
Mon May 22 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
Wed May 24 Philadelphia, PA Met Opera
Fri May 26 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts
Sat May 27 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Tue May 30 Boston, MA Wang Theatre at The Boch Center
Crowded House Announce North American Tour
Crowded House 'Playing With Fire' In New video
Crowded House Take Tame Impala 'To The Island'
Crowded House Mark The Return Of Live Music With Tour Kick Off
Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork- Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set- Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million-Smashing Pumpkins- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Going Pink For Black Friday- Van Halen Stage Dedicated In Band's Hometown- Journey- Metallica- more
RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More
Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork
Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks
Ozzy Osbourne Doesn't See '13' As A Real Black Sabbath Album
Puscifer Plan Halloween Double Feature
Twenty One Pilots Earn Their Second Diamond Award With Heathens
Crowded House Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates
Diamond Head Release Sweet And Innocent (Lost Original Mix) Video
Ozzy Osbourne Previews Second Episode In Patient Number 9 Miniseries