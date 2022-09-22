Crowded House Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Crowded House have shared the rescheduled dates to their upcoming North American Tour that they originally had to postpone due to a band member injury.

The tour will now be kicking off on May 2nd, 2023 in Vancouver, BC at the Orpheum and will wrap up on May 30th in Boston, MA at The Want Theatre At the Boch Center.

Neil Finn had this to say, "Crowded House are delighted at long last to be able to play shows in North America. We have been picking up the pace recently as the world opens up and can't wait present the show with this band lineup in absolute top form to the good folk of North America, from sea to shining sea."



Tue May 02 Vancouver, BC Orpheum

Wed May 03 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Thu May 04 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Hall

Sat May 06 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

Mon May 08 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Tue May 09 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Wed May 10 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center

Fri May 12 Denver, CO Paramount

Sun May 14 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

Mon May 15 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Wed May 17 Durham NC The Carolina Theatre of Durham

Fri May 19 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Sun May 21 Washington, DC The Anthem

Mon May 22 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Wed May 24 Philadelphia, PA Met Opera

Fri May 26 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts

Sat May 27 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Tue May 30 Boston, MA Wang Theatre at The Boch Center

