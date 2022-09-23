.

AWOLNATION Look To Overly Digitized Future With 'Freaking Me Out'

Keavin Wiggins | 09-23-2022

AWOLNATION Freaking Me Out single art
Freaking Me Out single art

AWOLNATION have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Freaking Me Out". The single follows the release of their covers and collaborations album "My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me" that they released earlier this year.

Aaron Bruno had this to say about his inspiration for the new song, "I had a sense of a hopeful paranoia of sorts in creating this song, plus you can disco dance to it, or bang your head. Or both. It's up to you."

The video for "Freaking Me Out" was directed by Eliot Charof and according to the announcement, it is "the first in a series of three interlocking new videos from the band that explore a looming overly digitized future." Watch out below:

