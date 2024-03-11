311 Tap AWOLNATION and Neon Trees For Unity Tour

(Big Picture Media) 311 have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for The Unity Tour that will also feature special guests AWOLNATION and Neon Trees.

The tour kicks off in Cincinnati, OH on July 20 and will be making stops throughout the United States in Chicago, Boston, Raleigh, Tampa, Houston, Costa Mesa, and more before wrapping up in Redmond, WA on August 31.

On the upcoming tour, the band shares, "We're stoked to bring back the Unity Tour! This tour was a staple of the summer for the band and fans and we can't wait to experience that atmosphere again with all of you. Joining us on the road will be our friends AWOLNATION and Neon Trees. We've got an incredible show in store for you this year so grab your tickets and get ready!"

Unity Tour Dates

July 20 - Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena

July 21 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

July 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 24 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 26 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium

July 27 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 28 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

July 31 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort

August 3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 4 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 6 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

August 7 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

August 9 - Outer Banks, NC - Roanoke Island Festival Park

August 10 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

August 11 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 13 - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

August 14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

August 15 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Amphitheater

August 17 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

August 18 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center

August 20 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

August 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

August 22 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie*

August 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

August 25 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

August 27 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheatre

August 29 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 30 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

August 31 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

* 311 and Neon Trees only

