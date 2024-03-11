311 Tap AWOLNATION and Neon Trees For Unity Tour

(Big Picture Media) 311 have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for The Unity Tour that will also feature special guests AWOLNATION and Neon Trees.
The tour kicks off in Cincinnati, OH on July 20 and will be making stops throughout the United States in Chicago, Boston, Raleigh, Tampa, Houston, Costa Mesa, and more before wrapping up in Redmond, WA on August 31.
On the upcoming tour, the band shares, "We're stoked to bring back the Unity Tour! This tour was a staple of the summer for the band and fans and we can't wait to experience that atmosphere again with all of you. Joining us on the road will be our friends AWOLNATION and Neon Trees. We've got an incredible show in store for you this year so grab your tickets and get ready!"
Unity Tour Dates
July 20 - Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena
July 21 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
July 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 24 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
July 26 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium
July 27 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
July 28 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
July 31 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort
August 3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
August 4 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 6 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
August 7 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
August 9 - Outer Banks, NC - Roanoke Island Festival Park
August 10 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
August 11 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 13 - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery
August 14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
August 15 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Amphitheater
August 17 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
August 18 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center
August 20 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
August 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
August 22 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie*
August 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
August 25 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
August 27 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheatre
August 29 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 30 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield
August 31 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park
* 311 and Neon Trees only
