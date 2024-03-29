AWOLNATION Deliver 'Panoramic View' Video

(Big Picture Media) "Panoramic View," a brand new single and music video from AWOLNATION is out today. It finds Aaron Bruno at his most vulnerable - written on piano at the very start of the pandemic, it reflects the overwhelming fear and uncertainty the world was facing.
Speaking to his own unborn children at the time, the track sends an uplifting message of embracing the scariness while harnessing the inner strength to believe that everything will ultimately be alright. The music video, also out today, was directed by Darren Doane.
Opening up about the heartfelt inspiration behind the track, Bruno shares: "I remember writing this one on a piano almost four years ago. It's quite a sincere and profound song because I wrote it to my scared little kid that I didn't even have yet. I have twin boys now but we weren't pregnant yet when I wrote it. Basically, I'm saying I'll protect you, everything's gonna be okay. Back then, we all felt scared in some way, no matter who you were-whether you were fearful of being sick or of how governments were handling it, or how your friends were handling it, personal decisions... During that time, I was lyrically and emotionally conceptualizing the idea of writing songs to a child. And in some ways I was writing songs to comfort a younger version of myself. I guess the point is to remind us that we can always find an escape through music, even at the worst times."
Earlier this month, AWOLNATION celebrated the anniversary of their debut album Megalithic Symphony, which dropped 13 years ago as of March 15. "Panoramic View" is the first single to be released from AWOLNATION's forthcoming album due out this summer.
AWOLNATION will also be joining 311 and NEON TREES on the "Unity Tour" this summer. The tour will kick off in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 20 and will be making stops throughout the United States before wrapping up in Redmond, Washington on August 31.
Upcoming AWOLNATION Live Dates
May 18 - Richardson, TX - Wildflower Arts & Music Festival
w/311, Neon Trees
July 20 - Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena
July 21 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
July 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 24 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
July 26 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium
July 27 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
July 28 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
July 31 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort
August 3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
August 4 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 6 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
August 7 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
August 9 - Outer Banks, NC - Roanoke Island Festival Park
August 10 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
August 11 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 13 - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery
August 14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
August 15 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Amphitheater
August 17 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
August 18 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center
August 20 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
August 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
August 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
August 25 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
August 27 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheatre
August 29 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 30 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield
August 31 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park
311 Tap AWOLNATION and Neon Trees For Unity Tour
311 Announce Fall Tour With AWOLNATION And Blame My Youth
AWOLNATION Join Lineup For This Year's Louder Than Life Festival
AWOLNATION Recruited Rise Against's McIlrath For 'Beds Are Burning' Cover (2022 In Review)
Sum 41 Release Final Album- AWOLNATION Deliver 'Panoramic View' Video- Aaron Lewis Debuts New Album 'The Hill' At No. 1 more
Sammy (Hagar) Super Sunday Coming To TV- Anthrax Reuniting With Dan Lilker For Upcoming Live Dates- NEEDTOBREATHE Livestream- more
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Essentials
Hot In The City: Carin Leon Will Open For The Rolling Stones in Arizona
AWOLNATION Deliver 'Panoramic View' Video
Aaron Lewis Debuts New Album 'The Hill' At No. 1
Sum 41 Release Final Double Album 'Heaven :X: Hell'
The Black Crowes Rock The Howard Stern Show
Boys Like Girls Announce Weekend At Foxwoods Shows
Kaleo Release First New Song in Three Years 'Lonely Cowboy'
StrateJacket Share 'Be My Drug' Lyric Video
The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites Shares New Album Piano Piano 2