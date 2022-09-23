Disturbed Announce New 'Divisive' Album With 'Unstoppable'

Divisive cover art

Disturbed have shared a brand new track called "Unstoppable" to announce that they will be releasing their eighth studio album, which will be entitled "Divisive", on November 18th.



Frontman David Draiman had this to say about the new album,"Partisan tribal warfare has become a part of our regular existence nowadays. It's one big battle of the cliques. The whole idea of the record is to be a wakeup call for everyone.

"Our society has become addicted to outrage. Music is the best cure for what ails us though. If only everyone reached out and used it. There's no better environment to forget about all of this sh*t than live music.

"We can be together and realize we have more in common than not. Recognize what's happening and let's make a change for the better." Stream the new song and see the album's tracklisting below:

1. Hey You

2. Bad Man

3. Divisive

4. Unstoppable

5. Love to Hate

6. Feeding the Fire

7. Don't Tell Me (featuring Ann Wilson)

8. Take Back Your Life

9. Part of Me

10. Won't Back Down

