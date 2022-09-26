Disturbed's Draiman and Donegan Talk New Album and Single

Divisive album cover art

Disturbed frontman David Draiman and guitarist Dan Donegan have shared some comments about their new single, "Unstoppable", and forthcoming album, "Divisive", which will be released on November 18th.

Donegan said of the new single and first taste of the upcoming album, "We always have a big rock anthem on every album. We love to write empowering songs for motivation. We're avid sports fans, and that's definitely part of it. It's an in-your-face track, for sure."

Draiman added, "'Unstoppable' is definitely one of the heavier tracks on the record. The groove builds into a bombastic animal. It's truly the fight song."

As we previously reported, Draiman said of the new album, "Partisan tribal warfare has become a part of our regular existence nowadays. It's one big battle of the cliques. The whole idea of the record is to be a wakeup call for everyone. Our society has become addicted to outrage.

"Music is the best cure for what ails us though. If only everyone reached out and used it. There's no better environment to forget about all of this sh*t than live music. We can be together and realize we have more in common than not. Recognize what's happening and let's make a change for the better."

Donegan also said of the record, "Whatever it takes, we've got to pull it together. We've always tried to take negative topics and spin them in a positive light. From touring around the world, we've seen the power of music as the universal language to bring everyone together from all walks of life. We can still play songs to unite people, and it's a pretty powerful feeling."

