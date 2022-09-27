Def Leppard Share West Coast Video From Stadium Tour

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are sharing behind the scenes video from US and Canadian west coast shows on their recently-completed summer Stadium Tour with Motley Crue.

"Nearing the end of the Stadium Tour, this episode brings you along to Seattle, Vancouver, and Edmonton!" says the band. "Check out Sav's explanation of writing 'Take What You Want', meeting Ronan the front-of-house mixer & studio engineer and producer, Sav in his zone, and more!"

According to a recent report from Billboard Boxscore, the 2022 tour - with guests Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - sold 1.3 million tickets to deliver $173.5 million in revenue at the box office, which Billboard says makes it the biggest tour of either Motley Crue's or Def Leppard's career, dating back to when the Billboard Boxscore began collecting data in the late 1980s.

Def Leppard were on the road promoting their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos"; watch the latest behind the scenes video from the tour here.

